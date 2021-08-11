Accident sends 7 to hospital, 4 of them children

An accident at Clemons Road on Tuesday sent seven people to the hospital, including four children.
Dangerously distracted driving was being cited as the cause of the two-vehicle accident, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
In the report it states that a 63-year-old Seabeck woman was stopped at the traffic light on Clemons road.
WSP says that when the woman went to make a left turn onto US 12, she was struck by a 35-year-old Aberdeen woman driving west who failed to stop for the red light.
The Seabeck woman, along with a 61-year-old man also from Seabeck in her vehicle, were both injured.
In the Aberdeen woman’s vehicle, the local driver as well as four children ages 13, 11, 11, and 8 were all injured.
All seven people were transported by ambulance to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital.
Drugs or alcohol were not involved.