Accident on SR 8 saw driver airlifted

September 19, 2022 8:50AM PDT
An accident outside McCleary on Sunday afternoon sent a local woman to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol says that a 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was at a stop sign on SR 108 in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she went to turn onto SR 8.

When she entered the westbound lanes, she turned in front of a 49-year-old Long Beach woman driving west in a 2006 Toyota Camry.

The two cars collided, totaling both vehicles.

The driver of the Corolla was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries and charges are pending.

