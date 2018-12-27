Accident on SR 109 knocks out power

Power was knocked out after a car hit a power pole in an accident on SR 109.

The WSDOT alerted KXRO of the accident and said the collision occurred at about 2:20 a.m. this morning on SR 109 near Hopkins St.

They said the northbound lane was blocked and traffic was alternating around the crash.

The Grays Harbor PUD told KXRO that the car vs pole accident knocked out power to an estimated 429 customers on Copalis Beach Rd. and SR 109.

They say crews have completed repairs in Copalis and all customers are back in power.

The department of transportation said the road was cleared at about 4:30 a.m.