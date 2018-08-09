Accident on Highway 101 claims life
By KXRO News
Aug 9, 2018 @ 7:12 AM

An accident on Highway 101 claimed a life yesterday.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at around 10:30am Wednesday, a 77 year old Forks man was driving a 2008 Volvo V50 Wagon south on Highway 101 about 15 miles north of Lake Quinault.

The state patrol says the Volvo left the road to the right and hit a tree and the man was killed in the accident.

The man’s passenger, a 77 year old Forks woman, was not injured.

According to the state patrol, drugs or alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the accident and the cause is under investigation.

