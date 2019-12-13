Accident next to Robert Gray Elementary parking lot ends in fatality
A 37-year old Olympia man died following a single vehicle fatality motor vehicle collision in the Robert Gray Elementary parking lot.
According to the Aberdeen Police Department, they were called to a collision in the lot next to the school and Stewart Field with reports that a vehicle had crashed into boulders that separate B St. from the parking lot.
Officers initially were advised the collision may be a hit and run as it was said that nobody was inside the 1993 Ford Taurus at the center of the lot.
The driver was found at the scene with severe critical injuries and no other passengers were in the vehicle.
Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate the man was driving down Third Ave. at a high rate of speed and failed to stop B St., crossing the road and into the lower parking lot of the school.
The car struck boulders separating the property, going airborne and sending the driver from the vehicle as the car continied moving.
APD says that there was no evidence at the scene indicating alcohol or drugs were a factor and the cause of the collision is unknown to investigators.
Members of the departments Collision Investigation Team, with the assistance of an officer from the Hoquiam Police Department, were on scene until around 2 AM conducting the preliminary investigation.
An extensive investigation will be continuing.