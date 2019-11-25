      Weather Alert

Accident near Montesano sends 3 to hospital

Nov 25, 2019 @ 8:55am

Montesano, WA – An accident outside of Montesano sent three people to the hospital last night.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 6:00 p.m. last night a 56 year old Montesano man was turning onto State Route 12 from the Monte Brady Rd. in a 1996 Honda Accord.

The State Patrol says that as he turned east onto the highway he failed to yield to a 2015 Lexus CT and the two vehicles collided.

The 40 year old Redmond man driving the Lexus and his passenger, a 34 year Redmond woman, were both sent to Summit Pacific Medical Center for their injuries. 

The State Patrol says the Montesano man was not wearing his seat-belt and he was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

He was charged with failure to yield. 

Both cars were totaled in the collision.

