Accident near Montesano sends 3 to hospital
Montesano, WA – An accident outside of Montesano sent three people to the hospital last night.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 6:00 p.m. last night a 56 year old Montesano man was turning onto State Route 12 from the Monte Brady Rd. in a 1996 Honda Accord.
The State Patrol says that as he turned east onto the highway he failed to yield to a 2015 Lexus CT and the two vehicles collided.
The 40 year old Redmond man driving the Lexus and his passenger, a 34 year Redmond woman, were both sent to Summit Pacific Medical Center for their injuries.
The State Patrol says the Montesano man was not wearing his seat-belt and he was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.
He was charged with failure to yield.
Both cars were totaled in the collision.