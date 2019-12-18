Accident near Humptulips claims life
Humptulips, WA – An accident near Humptulips claimed the life of a woman last night.
The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that at about 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a 29 year old Humptulips woman was heading north in a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta.
They say that she was just north of Humptulips when the Jetta left the road to the right.
According to the State Patrol, the car traveled approximately 200 feet and then vaulted over a ravine and struck an embankment.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.