Accident near Elma sends one to hospital

An accident west of Elma sent one to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 p.m. a 45 year old Allyn man was heading east on Highway 12 about five miles west of Elma in a 1995 Toyota Camry.

They say that when he changed lanes to pass another car and he was rear ended by 40 year old Chehalis man driving a 2012 Kenworth Construction Tractor.

According to the State Patrol, the Allyn man was charged with failing to yield right of way.

He was also transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries.

The Chehalis man was not injured.