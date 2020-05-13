Accident leaves driver dead in Pacific County
A man died in a Pacific County accident after his car went into a fence.
The Washington State Patrol issued a report stating that a 22-year-old Beaverton, OR driver was travelling north on the Long Beach Peninsula when his Ford F150 left the road.
According to the report, the man crossed the centerline before striking a fence on Tuesday afternoon.
Following the accident, the man was airlifted to Providence Portland Medical Center before being pronounced deceased.
Two passengers in the truck, a 31-year-old Vancouver man and a 57-year-old Aloha, OR man, were not injured,
All three men were wearing their seatbelts. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.
The Beaverton man’s next-of-kin has been notified.