Accident involving dump truck sends woman to hospital

An accident involving a dump truck and two other cars sent a woman to the hospital yesterday.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 69 year old Raymond woman driving a 2005 Honda Accord was heading south on Highway 101 in South Bend at about 3:00pm on Monday.

They say that when she stopped to make a left turn onto Ferry St., a 1995 Mack Dump Truck that was behind her, driven by a 48 year old McCleary man, swerved to the right and hit the rear passenger side of the Honda.

That pushed the Honda into the northbound lane where it was hit by a 2017 Honda Ridgeline that was coming in the opposite direction.

The woman was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma for injuries.

The driver of the dump truck and the 45 year old man driving the Ridgeline were not injured.

According to the state patrol the road was blocked or partially blocked for two hours.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and charges are pending.