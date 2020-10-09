      Weather Alert

Accident injures two young girls and woman from Hoquiam

Oct 9, 2020 @ 7:40am

Two young girls and a woman were injured in an accident in Central Park on Thursday.

The Washington State Patrol issued a release following the accident.

According to their report,  a 39-year-old Hoquiam woman was driving east on Highway 12 when she left the roadway.

Her vehicle struck a power pole, and the driver was injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.

In addition to the woman, two young girls, ages 3 & 4, were also both injured and taken to the hospital. 

The 4 year old was said to not have been wearing a seatbelt.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be involved.

