Accident in North County saw 4 injured

An accident near Lake Quinault sent four people to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 29 year old Hoquiam man was driving a 2011 Chevy Tahoe north on Highway 101 at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The State Patrol says the man attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control on the wet road.

The Tahoe went into the ditch on the southbound side of the road then rolled and landed on its side.

The Hoquiam man and his three passengers were all transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for their injuries.

He was charged with driving too fast for the conditions.