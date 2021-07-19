      Weather Alert

Accident in Malone sends one to hospital

Jul 19, 2021 @ 8:54am

Malone, WA – An accident on Highway 12 over the weekend sent a local teenager to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that on Sunday just before 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon a 35 year old Pacific Beach man was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse on Gore Ave. in Malone.

The State Patrol says the man then failed to stop at the stop sign as he attempted to pull onto the highway and struck a 2006 Ford F-350 that was heading west on Highway 12 in the rear passenger side.

The F-350 then spun out and rolled.

The State Patrol says that one of the five occupants of the Ford, a 15 year old from Cosmopolis, was injured in the collision and transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center as a precaution.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was also injured but he refused aid.

He was charged with Driving With License Suspended.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.

