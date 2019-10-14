Accident between locals near Ocean Shores sends 2 to hospital
Two people were injured in an accident after a woman with no insurance failed to stop in time.
The Washington State Patrol reported the weekend accident outside Ocean Shores that sent a 16-year-old woman and 53-year-old man, both of Ocean Shores, were sent to the hospital.
According to the report, the Ocean Shores man was driving south on SR 109 in a 2004 Dodge Durango when he stopped to cross the oncoming lane and turn into a business. Behind him in a 2002 Kia Optima was a 37-year-old Ocean Shores woman and her 16-year-old passenger.
As the man stopped, the woman failed to stop in time, striking the back of the other vehicle.
The man and the 16-year-old girl were both injured and transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital.
The woman was charged with Negligent Driving 2nd and No Insurance.Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be involved.