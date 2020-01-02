Accident at Monte Brady Rd injures 3
3 people were injured in an accident outside Montesano.
In a report from the Washington State Patrol, they say that an accident sent 3 people to the hospital after the vehicle they were in failed to yield and was struck while crossing Highway 12.
According to the report, a 25-year-old Montesano woman was driving on US 12 in a silver 2000 Honda Civic with two passengers when it attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 12 onto the Monte Brady Road on Wednesday.
As the car went to cross the highway, it turned in front of a 2010 Nissan Sentra heading west.
When the vehicles collided, it sent both cars off the road.
The Montesano woman as well her passengers, a 25 and 23 years old, were all sent to Grays Harbor Community Hospital with their injuries.
The 40-year-old Aberdeen driver of the Sentra was not injured.
The Montesano woman was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way and No Insurance and her car was totaled.