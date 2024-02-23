Aberdeen woman sentenced following DTF investigation

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force gave an update on a court case regarding a longstanding nuisance house, saying that the suspect has been sentenced.

The sentencing follows a Grays Harbor Superior Court jury decision on February 8 that found a sixty-five-year-old Aberdeen woman guilty of two counts of Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act with Intent to Deliver.

The woman was sentenced this week to a year and a day in prison and was immediately taken into custody.

According to the task force, this involved a lengthy investigation of multiple people over the years dealing illegal drugs from her home in the 1900 block of W. 6th Street in Aberdeen.

Officials state that this was a chronic nuisance residence to the neighborhood that generated numerous complaints to the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force as well as the Aberdeen Police Department.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force is moving forward in seizing the property per RCW 69.50.505 (1) (h) which reads in part:

“All real property, including any right, title, and interest in the whole of any lot or tract of land, and any appurtenances or improvements which are being used with the knowledge of the owner for the manufacturing, compounding, processing, delivery, importing, or exporting of any controlled substance, or which have been acquired in whole or in part with proceeds traceable to an exchange or series of exchanges in violation of this chapter or chapter 69.41 or 69.52 RCW, if such activity is not less than a class C felony and a substantial nexus exists between the commercial production or sale of the controlled substance and the real property.”

The Drug Task Force reminds residents that if you suspect an illegal drug distributor in your neighborhood you are asked to call the GH TIP Line at 360-500-4141.