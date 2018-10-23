Aberdeen woman arrested after vehicle prowl
By KXRO News
|
Oct 23, 2018 @ 6:30 AM

An Aberdeen woman was arrested for vehicle prowling and was also charged with felony harassment.  

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that just after 9:30pm on Sunday night, an Aberdeen resident reported a theft just occurred from a vehicle in the 300 block of North “E” Street.  

Police say the victim found the suspect in the back of their truck and she fled the scene to a nearby residence after allegedly threatening to come back and kill the victim.  

Officers found the suspect and the 38 year old Aberdeen woman was booked into the Aberdeen Jail.

With the cool weather of fall and winter approaching, the Aberdeen Police Department would like to remind residents to keep your vehicles secured and to not leave them unattended while they warm up.

