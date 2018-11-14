Aberdeen wins record-breaking FoodBall

Aberdeen came out the victor following the 37th annual FoodBall, marking their 3rd straight victory.

Since November 2, students from both Aberdeen and Hoquiam have been making their presence known throughout both cities in an effort to collect as much non-perishable food items and money as possible to overtake their Myrtle Street rivals.

Students could be found at local businesses each night of the competition, holding cans and accepting donations for local food banks.

Aberdeen came into the year with a 2 year winning streak in the friendly competition, although Hoquiam had hoped to return to the glory of a 6 year winning streak to precede the current run.

Tonight at 5pm at the Grays Harbor PUD, the donations were officially tallied by Harold Warren of Aiken & Sanders and Warren marked the victory by raising the Bobcat’s hand.



The competition started at our sister station KDUX by Jill Bellis in 1981 as a replacement rivalry to fill the gap of the longstanding Turkey Day football game between the schools. The approach and rules of the competition have modified over the years, but the final goal of providing food for local residents has remained.

2018 Totals

School Food Collected Money Collected Total Aberdeen 8,406 lbs. $85.382.41 862,230.10 lbs. Hoquiam 5,267 lbs. $69,648.11 701,748.10 lbs. Combined 1,563,978.20

Money counts as 10 lbs for every $1 collected.

In 2017 the schools combined for just over 1.4 million “pounds” of food.

2017 Totals

School Food Collected Money Collected Total Aberdeen 10,140 lbs. $76,155.23 771,692.30 lbs. Hoquiam 4,720 lbs. $64,351.45 648,234.50 lbs. Combined 1,419,926.80

The food collected will be distributed by Coastal Harvest into local food banks, with Aberdeen food going to Aberdeen locations, and the Hoquiam Food Bank receiving Grizzly donations.