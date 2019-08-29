Aberdeen to purchase land for housing new homeless shelter
Aberdeen, WA – The City of Aberdeen will purchase land for the purpose of housing a new homeless shelter.
At last night’s Aberdeen City Council Meeting, a report was passed to authorize the Mayor to sign a vacant land purchase and sale agreement for the property located at 421 Michigan St., but it was not without contention.
The meeting room was filled and multiple people, including residents and business owners in the area, spoke out against the purchase during the public comment period.
During the discussion of the topic, some council members voiced their concerns as well, including Pete Schave and Tawni Andrews.
Councilman Tim Alstrom was one of the council members who spoke in favor of the purchase.
Mayor Erik Larson also spoke on the search for locations throughout the area.
Mayor Larson also went over multiple topics about the purchase.
The report states “Based on the lack of low-cost/affordable housing in Grays Harbor County in general and Aberdeen specifically, City Council and City staff recognizes that longer tenn alternatives to public camping would be a public benefit. In order to accommodate this growing need, staff is recommending that the City of Aberdeen purchase property at 421 S. Michigan Street (GH County parcel’s 029408100702 and 02408100702) in Aberdeen for the purpose of operating a longer-tenn alternative shelter, similar to the temporary alternative shelter at city hall. The purchase price for these parcels is $60,000.”
The report was passed with a vote of 8 to 3 and one member was absent.
The no votes were from council members Tawni Andrews, Jerrick Rodgers, and Pete Schave.
The council then approved a report to purchase 150 weatherHYDE shelters not to exceed $45,000 with one no vote coming from Councilman Schave.