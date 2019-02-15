Aberdeen teacher arrested on charges of Rape of a Child

An Aberdeen teacher was arrested by Marysville Police for two felony charges of Rape of a Child.

The Aberdeen School District tells KXRO that they were informed Wednesday evening that Ryan Harless, a P.E. teacher at McDermoth Elementary School since 2012, had been arrested and was being transported to Marysville.

The district says that at this time, it is an active police investigation by the Marysville and Aberdeen police departments and the District is cooperating fully.

Aberdeen Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson said “This is a legal matter and a personnel matter that limits our ability to share specific information, but I can share with you that Mr. Harless has been a teacher in good standing with the District and has not been the subject of any prior complaints or internal investigations.”

She says the investigation does not involve any students of the Aberdeen School District and as always, the safety of their students remains a primary concern.

They say the district will keep itself apprised and will take all necessary steps to ensure the least possible disruption to the learning environment.

“To that end, we ask our community’s assistance regarding the tenor of social media conversations while the legal process plays out.”

Anyone who thinks they may have information that would aid the investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeff Weiss at the Aberdeen Police Department at (360) 533-8765.