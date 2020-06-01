Aberdeen student wins award in statewide art show
Aberdeen, WA – An Aberdeen student was honored in the 47th Annual Superintendent’s High School Art Show, held virtually this year for the first time.
The show, sponsored by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, celebrated the work of high school artists from around the state.
For the first time in its nearly half-century history, the show featured art from disciplines beyond visual art, including a short film, a Shakespearean monologue, and poetry.
Aberdeen student, Lauren Bridget King, won the Superintendent’s Award for “Lightbulb Sunset”, a photography piece.
“The annual Art Show is one of my favorites of the events we host at OSPI,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to celebrate the talented student artists who have been brave enough to share their artwork with us.”
The show is the culmination of a statewide competition with regional winners from each regional educational service district represented.
Twelve individuals and organizations selected state winners and honorable mention recipients:
- Superintendent Chris Reykdal
- Governor Jay Inslee
- OSPI staff
- Washington Art Education Association (WAEA)
- State Board of Education (SBE)
- Professional Educator Standards Board (PESB)
- Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA)
- Washington Education Association (WEA)
- Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA)
- Association of Washington School Principals (AWSP)
- ArtsEd Wasington
- InspireWA
These groups will pay each artist $200 to purchase their award-winning artwork for their art collections. Four Jurors’ Choice Awards were also selected by a panel of 20 jurors from across the state, including artists, museum educators, gallery owners, arts administrators, and arts educators.
“Lightbulb Sunset” (pictured below) | Superintendent’s Award, J M Weatherwax High School (Teacher: Tracy Ecklund), Aberdeen School District, ESD 113