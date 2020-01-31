Aberdeen student Lucas Lund serves as legislative page
An Aberdeen student joined 19th District Representative Jim Walsh in Olympia.
In a release from the Washington State House Republicans, they report that Lucas Lund, an Aberdeen resident and homeschool student, recently had the opportunity to serve as page for the Washington State House of Representatives, sponsored by 19th District Rep. Jim Walsh.
“I hope Lucas benefited as much as my office did from his time in Olympia,” said Walsh, R-Aberdeen. “Commitment to service is one of the most critical components of good citizenship. The page program helps students understand that. I will Lucas all the best in his future endeavors.”
Lucas, 16, is the son of Craig and Lisa Lund.
During his time as a page, he attended page school every day to understand the operations and actions of the Legislature. As part of his work duties, Lucas also learned to navigate the many buildings on the Capitol campus, delivering messages and documents to legislators and staff.
Each year, students from around the state apply to participate in the House Page Program. Students spend a week attending page school, learning the inner workings of state government and assisting legislators on the House floor.
To become a page, applicants must have a legislative sponsor, be between the ages of 14 and 16, and obtain written permission from their parents and school. For more information about the House Page Program go to leg.wa.gov/House/Pages/HousePageProgram.aspx