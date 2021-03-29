Aberdeen schools will implement 4-day-a-week schedule for all grades
Aberdeen, WA – Aberdeen schools will implement a 4-day-a-week schedule for all grades when school resumes after Spring Break on Monday, April 12.
The decision follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s pronouncement that Washington state is following the revised CDC guidelines for social distancing in schools.
The new guidelines reduce the space recommended for distancing between students in classrooms from 6-feet to 3-feet.
Superintendent Alicia Henderson said “This is a true game changer, as we can now accommodate students in classrooms without needing to divide them into smaller cohorts at all grade levels.”
The four days per week will be Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Wednesdays will remain a remote day.
Students will still have the option of all-remote instruction.
However, distance learners who wish to return in-person after Spring Break are urged to contact their school as soon as possible so that the classroom can be prepared.
Henderson said the district is working out details regarding breakfast and lunch, which continue to have the 6-foot distancing recommendation.
There will be some modifications to the current Food Service schedule.
Adding two days to the student schedule creates a need for additional para-educators.
Those interested in applying can find the link at www.asd5.org under the Employment tab.