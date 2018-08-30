Aberdeen School District updates proposal to teachers

The Aberdeen School District have given an updated proposal to the Aberdeen Education Association as school contract negotiations continue.

In the newest proposal released to KXRO, ASD is offering;

15% increase on the total 2017-18 compensation package of the Base 180-day Salary and Self-Directed TRI Days (15 days) for 2018-19

The Base Salary and Self-Directed TRI Days are rolled together as the New 180-Day Base Salary.

District-Directed Days (6 days) will become Professional Development Days and will be a separate contract. Professional Development Days will be paid at a per diem rate.

15% increase on the Co-curricular Salary Schedule

Add Outdoor School Coordinator to Column 3 to Co-Curricular Salary Schedule

Add Nursing Director to Column 1 to Co-Curricular Salary Schedule for GHC program

Professional responsibilities rather than “clocked” hours.

Automatic openers:

Healthcare benefits (Section 14.2) will be an automatic re-opener if the State’s plan to move to the SEBB on January 1, 2020 is enacted

Pass through of state-approved salary and benefit adjustments and legislative changes affecting the Collective Bargaining Agreement

Yearly opener for salary negotiations.

ASD5 is requesting:

A three-year contract with the annual salary and benefit openers listed above. We welcome comments and questions regarding this proposal. The language proposals that we have withdrawn are not critical to the District but at some point should be addressed. Should AEA wish to bring any of the items forward during this session, we would be willing to listen and consider them.

In the newest proposal, the district withdraws prior proposals, although agrees to tentative agreements on some AEA proposals while rejecting the majority.

These proposals, according to documents released by ASD, include additional pay for outside-normal-hours work such as meetings, additional and reorganized “Time, Responsibility, and Incentive” days, a limit on the number of “English Learners” in each classroom, funding for a Lead Nurse, and other changes.

Under the updated offer from ASD, the base salary for a teacher would be $47,017 and range to $88,618 based on experience. Other salary incentives for additional duties also received increases.

KXRO has been told that AEA will hold a meeting this afternoon, although the purpose of this meeting is not known or if this offer has been considered with the entire group.

Elsewhere in the state, the school year has been delayed for more than 75,000 students in southwestern Washington this week after teachers and districts failed to reach contract agreements.

Teachers in at least seven school districts picketed Wednesday.

Teachers in Seattle and other cities have authorized strikes if they don’t reach salary agreements by the time school starts either this week or next.

Teachers in nearly all of the state’s 295 school districts opened contract negotiations after the Legislature in March approved an additional $1 billion for educator salaries for the upcoming school year.

The state had been under a court order to fully fund K-12 schools.

Teachers in Vancouver, Longview, Battle Ground and Ridgefield are among those on strike.