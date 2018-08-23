Aberdeen School District says a miscommunication has led to mediation

The Aberdeen School District says that a miscommunication has led them to seek mediation in negotiating with the teachers’ union.

According to a release from the district, they have obtained the assistance of the Public Employment Relations Commission to mediate collective bargaining with the Aberdeen Education Association.

“Negotiations broke down yesterday due to an unfortunate misunderstanding,” Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson said. “We are hopeful that a mediator can help us get back to the table before school starts. The District sincerely wants to continue talking with the goal of reaching a settlement before school starts.”

The release states that a miscommunication took place on Tuesday morning as both groups waited in separate rooms in the administration building.

Dr. Henderson said it’s not unusual for the teachers to meet by themselves before the district joins the meeting.

In the release the district states that more often than not, the AEA president will come and let the district know they are ready and sometimes, the district will knock on the door to ask how much more time do they need.

The district says that neither group reached out to the other to start negotiations.

Henderson said they were waiting for word that the teachers were ready, and the teachers were waiting for the district.

This led to the teachers’ negotiating team leaving the building a half hour after bargaining was supposed to begin.

The release states that Dan Cuomo, the Washington Education Association representative on the bargaining team announced at-large that the teachers were leaving because the district did not show up.

The receptionist then informed the AEA team that the district was ready and offered to go get them, but they continued to exit the building.

The district says Assistant Superintendent Jim Sawin was summoned and he went outside to talk to the AEA negotiator and offered a profuse apology, assuring him that the district wanted to meet and had a proposal to present.

The negotiator said he would relay that to his members.

According to the release, over the next several hours, a series of emails were exchanged, but the District was not able to convince the union to return to the bargaining table and the decision to seek mediation was made.

“It’s clear that we have offended the teachers’ team and that’s not something we would ever do intentionally,” Dr. Henderson said. “The District wants to keep meeting, and we sincerely want to continue efforts to reach agreement before school starts.”