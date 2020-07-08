Aberdeen School District Reopening Task Force selects a schedule for fall
The Aberdeen School District has laid out a framework for how schedules may look when students return.
In a release, the district says that the local Reopening Task Force, which includes more than 80 staff, parents and community members, has selected the schedule for students to return to school in the fall:
- For K-8, the Task Force has selected a five-day week of “blended” days – four hours at school and two hours of distance learning.
- For Grades 9-12, the Task Force selected a full schedule, four days a week. Students will be required to participate on the fifth day in distance learning, but it might look different for each student.
According to the district, of the 72 members who voted on the schedules, 69.6% chose the five-day week for K-8, and 71.4% chose the 4+1 schedule for 9-12.
“The district is very grateful to the Task Force members who have met four times for several hours each time to arrive at this decision,” Superintendent Alicia Henderson said. “With this decision, we can now further define the details of what school will look like in the fall.”
Henderson added that a number of scenarios were explored, with the focus on a schedule that best supports Aberdeen students, as well as a safe reopening for students and staff.
“We are committed to a robust system that provides flexibility and the best opportunity for our students to be successful,” Henderson said. “We also, at all times, need to be prepared to shift to a distance learning model, whether it’s by student, by school, or the whole district, depending on individual needs or whether closure is required.”
The Task Force meets on Thursdays. Meetings are recorded and can be viewed on the ASD5 web site at www.asd5.org.
There are also smaller “work groups” that are diving into the details of Transportation, Special Education, Food Service, Health, Instruction, Scheduling and Facilities.
The Reopening Plan is scheduled to be presented to the School Board at a special meeting on August 11. Under the state’s reopening guidelines, districts must submit their reopening plans not later than two weeks before the start of school. The first day of school in Aberdeen is currently set for Sept. 2.
“We will never be able to adequately thank the many people who are working this summer to plan and prepare for schools to open safely with a great educational program,” Dr. Henderson said.