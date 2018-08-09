Aberdeen School District looking to restore after school funding

The Aberdeen School District is working to restore funding for their after-school program.

The district tells KXRO that it is pursuing other resources to offer before and after school programming after learning that the Century 21 grant from the U.S. Department of Education would not be awarded for 2018-2019.

Superintendent Dr. Alicia Henderson told the Aberdeen School Board on Tuesday “We are working diligently to try and put something in place, ideally at all of our schools.”

Dr. Henderson said schools will be sharing information with families at back-to-school events on what will be offered at each school.

“We probably won’t be able to replicate the scope, but we will do our best to put something in place. We know how important this program has been to our students and families.”

The Aberdeen School District has offered before and after school programming at multiple sites over the past 10 years, primarily through a 21st Century grant awarded by the state of about $500,000 per year.

CTE Director Lynn Green, who oversees the program, said the most recent five-year grant ends in August of 2018.

The grant has provided the majority of the funding for programming at Aberdeen High School, Harbor High School, Miller Junior High, and at A.J. West, Robert Gray and Stevens elementary Schools.

The U.S. Department of Education website describes the 21st Century program as one that supports the creation of community learning centers that provide academic enrichment opportunities during non-school hours, particularly students who attend high-poverty and low- performing schools.

“Unfortunately, our application for funding for these sites in the next five-year cycle was not selected for funding in the 2018-19 school year,” Director Green said.

The district says that using other funding sources, including the Grays Harbor Community Foundation, modified programming will be offered to a limited number of students at four schools this year.

At this point, A.J. West Elementary School, Central Park Elementary School, Miller Junior High School and Aberdeen High School will be sharing information this fall with their families regarding opportunities for after school support.

Director Green concluded that “the district is committed to continuing its pursuit of resources available for programming beyond the school day and will notify parents of options as they become available.”