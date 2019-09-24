Aberdeen School District asking for input on current trimester schedule
The Aberdeen School District is asking for public input on operating on their trimester schedule.
In an online survey, parents of Aberdeen High School students are asked to participate in the Family Scheduling Survey. The survey allows parents to rank how the trimester model is working for timing, as well as what impact it has on school culture.
The survey also officers an opportunity to share ideas to improve the current schedule at the high school.
(Current Schedule: 5 periods, 61 minutes per period, trimester grading)
The trimester scheduling for the school is now in its 3rd year, and the district says that feedback is needed as they evaluate the schedule and possibly make changes .
Family Scheduling Survey 2019