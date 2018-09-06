Aberdeen School District and union reach tentative agreement

Aberdeen teachers and the school district have reportedly reached a tentative agreement.

What appeared to be hundreds of local teachers, supporters from other unions, and community members stood outside the Aberdeen School District administrative offices on Wednesday afternoon holding signs and chanting in support of “Fair Pay for Teachers” as negotiations continued inside the building between the Aberdeen School District and the Aberdeen Education Association.

Supporters from the rally and other drivers honked their horns as they drove past the crowds as the red-shirted crowd rallied for higher pay for teachers from funds designated out of the McCleary Decision.

Early this morning, the Aberdeen School Board issued a statement saying that;

“The Aberdeen School District and the Aberdeen Education Association reached a mediated, tentative agreement on a contract at 1:40 a.m.”

According to the district, the tentative agreement is scheduled to be presented to union members at a meeting today.

Details of the latest proposal were not made available for review prior to ratification by the teachers. The AEA has been vocally opposed to bargaining documents being released prior to review by members and any finalization of the agreement.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement without disruption to our families, staff and students,” Superintendent Alicia Henderson said. “We all want the best education possible for our students.”

According to data from the Washington Education Association, other local schools they represent that have come to an agreement include;

School District North Beach EA Elma TO North River EA Ocean Beach EA McCleary EA Type Certificated Certificated Certificated Certificated Certificated Min Amt $55,940 $48,928 $48,556 $46,947 $44,898 Max Amt $89,148 $92,691 $85,377 $88,487 $84,624 Avg 18-19 %Increase 30.0% 27.2% 34.0% 21.1% 13.7%

Other school districts up and down the I-5 corridor have chosen to strike as agreements have not been reached.

Tacoma teachers say they will strike starting today.

KING-TV reports the Tacoma Education Association announced Wednesday that no tentative agreement had been reached with the district.

More than 2,000 Tacoma Public School teachers voted in favor of the strike Tuesday. That’s 93 percent of the Tacoma Education Association.

The Tacoma School Board voted Wednesday to close schools until the strike is over.

Tacoma teachers say they aren’t being offered a fair pay increase. Teachers said last week they were offered a 3.1 percent raise while teachers in other districts negotiated for double-digit raises.

The district says it’s facing a $25 million dollar budget deficit next year, and every dollar added to the package for teachers and other employees increases that deficit.