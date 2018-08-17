Aberdeen School Board brings union negotiations update to public town hall

The Aberdeen School District has announced that they are hosting a town hall meeting as they negotiate a contract with staff and prepare for their first year of school under new McCleary Decision funding.

The School Board will be holding the town hall on Monday, August 20 at 5:30 pm in the Aberdeen High School Commons.

The District says that the School Board and superintendent “are interested to hear from the community and address questions and comments as the district begins a new school year.”

In particular they say is a discussion on the current collective bargaining process, saying they want to support the process “through open lines of communication outside of the formal meeting process” and instead place it “in a setting that allows Board members to more fully participate in the discussion”.

In a statement to KXRO from the Aberdeen Education Association prior to this announcement, the local union expressed their frustration in the negotiations.

“Aberdeen School Board members recently voted to give big pay raises to three district administrators, but they refuse to do the same for teachers.

The three administrators are receiving pay increases of between 14 and 19 percent for the 2018-19 school year. Jim Sawin, who oversees human relations for the district, got a $20,000 pay raise this year, going from $105,171 to $125,129.

Meanwhile, Sawin and the Aberdeen School Board refuse to negotiate similar pay raises for local teachers. Instead, they have offered to pay teachers for additional days of work, but they refuse to offer an actual pay raise. Sawin represents the school board in contract negotiations with teachers.

“More pay for more work isn’t a raise,” said Michelle Reed, president of the Aberdeen Education Association. “We need to be compensated professionally for the work we’re already doing – which is educating our community’s children.”

The district has the money to invest in pay raise for teachers. Because of the McCleary Supreme Court decision, the Aberdeen School District’s total budget will increase by nearly $3 million in the upcoming school year. The district also has a multi-million budget surplus.

Teachers in other Washington school districts, including several smaller than Aberdeen, have negotiated pay raises between 10 percent and 34 percent.

AEA President Reed said competitive, professional salaries are needed to attract and keep qualified, caring teachers for Aberdeen students. Just like children in other districts, Aberdeen students deserve a top-quality public education, she said.

“Aberdeen students have great teachers, but we’re going to lose those great teachers to other school districts if the school board doesn’t invest in competitive pay raises,” said Reed, a teacher at Central Park Elementary School. “The money is there, so they have no excuse. The school board increased salaries for administrators. Why won’t they invest in teachers who educate our students?”

Reed said it’s clear Aberdeen parents and voters value and support local teachers.

Aberdeen teachers will meet later in August to decide what actions to take if there is no agreement by then.”

The Aberdeen School District has posted information about the current negotiations and responses to this statement;