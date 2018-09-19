Aberdeen School Board approves new contract for teachers

The Aberdeen School Board officially approved the new collective bargaining agreement with the Aberdeen Education Association last night.

Teachers filled the room and applauded after the new contract and new salary schedules were approved, bringing an 18% raise.

School Board President Sandra Bielski read a statement expressing the board’s appreciation for everyone’s hard work on the negotiations.

The new contract is set to last three years.

In South Bend, the school district says that they were able to reach a 3-year contract agreement with the South Bend Teachers Association after a mediated bargaining session this last Sunday, where a tentative agreement was signed on Monday, and ratified by the board and teachers on Tuesday.

Superintendent Jon Tienhaara said in a blog, “Both sides worked tirelessly during the three negotiation meetings that were held over the last 4 weeks. I want to thank teachers Heidi DeLap, Neomi Kuiken, Barbara Lester, Julie Lorton, and Lori Dearmore for their hard work and dedication to the process.