Aberdeen Sailor Jeromie Pettis named Sailor of the Day

An Aberdeen Sailor was selected as Sailor of the Day.

In a release, the Navy Office of Community Outreach tells KXRO that on August 8, Navy Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jeromie Pettis from Aberdeen was selected as the Sailor of the Day aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74).

On the award it states;

“You have displayed professionalism and dedication to duty far above that expected for your rank and experience. You can stand proud knowing that your hard work and accomplishments have not gone unnoticed.”

The John C. Stennis is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.