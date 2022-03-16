Aberdeen Safeway the luckiest WA Lottery retailer in region

Washington’s Lottery recently announced the luckiest retailers in the Olympic Peninsula Region, and a store in Aberdeen topped the list.
The Aberdeen Safeway location brought in a total of 10 wins in 2021 for stores that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000 or more last year.
The top 10 Luckiest Retailers in the Olympic Peninsula Region are:
Washington’s Lottery recognizes its Luckiest Retailers by dividing the state into seven regions: North Puget Sound, South Puget Sound, Olympic Peninsula, Eastern Washington, Southwest Washington, Tri-Cities and Central Washington.
The luckiest store within Washington was Rosario Market in Anacortes, with 17 wins.
The full list of Luckiest Retailers can be obtained here.
In 2020, the local Safeway had been tied for 1st place with 7 wins on the year, tied with the Port Orchard Fred Meyer.
Among the other top locations within the Olympic Peninsula were other stores in Port Orchard, as well as locations in Olympia, Port Townsend, and elsewhere on the peninsula.
According to Lottery Director Marcus Glasper in the 2021 Washington’s Lottery Annual Financial Report , Washington’s Lottery brought in $953.4 million in total sales for 2021, giving out $604.0 million in prizes.