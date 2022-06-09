Aberdeen roundabout project ahead of schedule; closures and traffic changes coming

Aberdeen officials say that the construction of a roundabout at Market and F Streets is ahead of schedule, but will need additional closures.
In a statement from the city, they say that the project is moving along faster than anticipated since construction began.
Fuller Way as well as North and South F Street adjacent to Market Street has been closed since the middle of April.
City Engineer Nick Bird tells KXRO that Rognlin’s Inc., the contractor on the project, is ready to proceed with the second phase of work, which will result in a full closure of Market Street in addition to the areas already closed.
With the project ahead of schedule, the full closure of the intersection will occur on June 15, 2022 to coincide with the end of the school year.
The upcoming closure is expected to remain in place with signed detours around the work area until September when the project is projected to
be completed.
Traffic north of the project area is asked to use 1st Street as a bypass to the project area.
In addition, the traffic signals at the intersection of F and 1st streets and at the intersection of Market and G streets will be temporarily revised to minimize traffic impacts resulting from the closure.
Once completed, this project is intended to reduce driver conflicts at the intersection.
For more detailed information on roundabouts, visit https://wsdot.wa.gov/travel/traffic-safety-methods/roundabouts.
Questions and comments regarding this project can be directed to Nick Bird at (360) 537-3218 or [email protected].