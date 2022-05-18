Aberdeen receives funding to implement housing action plan

A local grant was among those awarded to address housing affordability statewide.
The Department of Commerce announced $1.7 million in grants for 28 communities to develop housing action plans (HAPs) or implement adopted HAP strategies to meet their housing needs.
According to a release, decades of underbuilding homes at all income levels has created a supply and demand imbalance in affordable housing across Washington state. They cite one study that suggests the shortage is more than 225,000 units.
To help communities address this growing challenge, the Washington State Department of Commerce today announced;
“This funding puts tools in the hands of community leaders to take steps to address housing capacity at the local level,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Planning for adequate affordable housing at all income levels strengthens communities and supports vibrant, equitable economies that allow more people to live and work where they want.”
Grants announced today are the second round of HAPI funding, adding to the first round that awarded 44 communities $3.5 million in November 2021.
Housing Action Plan grants:
Housing Action Plan Implementation grants:
The Washington State Legislature created this grant program in 2019 to help address the statewide housing affordability crisis and encourage local communities to prioritize creation of affordable, inclusive neighborhoods. Amendments to the Growth Management Act (GMA) housing goal in 2021 now require communities to plan for and accommodate housing affordable to all economic segments, promote a variety of residential densities and housing types, and encourage preservation of existing housing stock.
Learn more on Commerce’s Growth Management “Planning for Housing” webpage.