Aberdeen Police respond following burglary and graffiti incidents
The Aberdeen Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a burglary and multiple vandalism incidents.
In a request from APD, they say that Saturday morning around 2am they were called to the Sprint store in the Olympic Gateway Plaza after a large window was broken out with a shopping cart.
According to the report, officers found that an unknown amount of items were stolen from the store and graffiti was left in red spray paint on another window.
They say that a short time later they were called after red spray paint graffiti was found on a parked vehicle.
No suspects were located on Saturday.
Officers are reviewing video surveillance from the area to attempt to identify the suspect(s) to determine if the malicious mischiefs and the burglary are related.
They are asking anyone with information or additional footage from the area to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 360-533-8765 and ask to speak to the on duty officer in charge.