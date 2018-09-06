Aberdeen Police raid house and arrest two
By KXRO News
Sep 6, 2018 @ 6:46 AM

Arrests were made in Aberdeen as police crack down on the sales and distribution of meth.

Aberdeen Police tell KXRO that on Tuesday morning at about 9:30am, officers and detectives with the department and the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force jointly executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Cushing Street.  

According to police two women were arrested from the residence and drug related items indicative of drugs sales were seized.  

They say a 54-year-old woman was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on drug related charges and a 45-year-old woman was booked on unrelated warrants.

The Aberdeen Police Department says this ongoing investigation has been underway for nearly 5 weeks as they look into the sales and distribution of methamphetamine.

Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate says in a release that they “will continue to work in conjunction with the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force on other illegal drug houses in and around the city.”

