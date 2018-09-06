Aberdeen Police raid house and arrest two

Arrests were made in Aberdeen as police crack down on the sales and distribution of meth.

Aberdeen Police tell KXRO that on Tuesday morning at about 9:30am, officers and detectives with the department and the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force jointly executed a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of Cushing Street.

According to police two women were arrested from the residence and drug related items indicative of drugs sales were seized.

They say a 54-year-old woman was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on drug related charges and a 45-year-old woman was booked on unrelated warrants.

The Aberdeen Police Department says this ongoing investigation has been underway for nearly 5 weeks as they look into the sales and distribution of methamphetamine.

Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate says in a release that they “will continue to work in conjunction with the Grays Harbor County Drug Task Force on other illegal drug houses in and around the city.”