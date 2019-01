After nearly 35 years of service, Monte Glaser has retired from the Aberdeen Police Department.

Glaser’s last shift was on Dec. 28th and he was honored at last night’s Aberdeen City Council meeting which was the 35th anniversary of his hiring at the department.

Police Chief Steve Shumate said Glaser is known for his leadership, care, and compassion.

During his career at the Aberdeen Police Department, Glaser received five separate life saving awards.

We have Shumate’s full presentation below.