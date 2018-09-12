Aberdeen Police looking for new Animal Control Officer

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking to fill an open position.

According to a release from the department, they are seeking a professional team player to fulfill the position of their Animal Control Officer.

They say the position plans, directs, coordinates, and oversees operation of the animal shelter and animal control activities.

Duties include; establishing and implementing policies and procedures for the efficient operation and maintenance of the animal control shelter and related animal control activities.

Investigates animal nuisance complaints, locates and warns owners to keep animals under control and purchase licenses, enforces certain city ordinances, and provides assistance to the public. This is a working supervisory position with responsibility for public education, spay/neuter program, pet adoptions and licensing.

Requirements: Experience, education, or training which provides the level of knowledge, skill and ability equivalent to: High School degree or GED, Valid Washington State Driver’s License, and minimum age of 21 at the time of hire and a United States citizen.

Preferred Education: Prior experience in law enforcement, military law enforcement, code enforcement and/or animal control experience.

Two years of college in veterinary science and two years of animal control or animal care experience; experience in running a shelter and law enforcement preferred.

Applications are available on the City of Aberdeen web page at www.aberdeenwa.gov or at the Human Resources Office on the third floor of the Aberdeen City Hall.