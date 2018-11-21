Aberdeen Police looking for information after possible kidnapping

The Aberdeen Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they look for information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Gordon Klatush.

They say that just after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning a family member came to the police station and said he witnessed Klatush being forced into a dark colored SUV in the 100 block of S. Lincoln St.

The family member said Klatush tried to escape, but was pulled back into the vehicle, which was last seen heading north.

Klatush, a 36-year old Native American who is 5-07 and weighs 160 lbs., was last seen wearing acid washed blue jeans, a white Adidas sweatshirt, a blue Nike headband, and light blue Nike shoes.

Aberdeen Police say that the persons reportedly involved were identified as possibly also being Native American men.

If you have any information about Klatush’s well-being or whereabouts, please notify the Aberdeen Police Department through the Grays Harbor Communications Center at 360-533-8765.

A picture of Klatush can be found below.