Aberdeen Police looking for Explorers

The Aberdeen Police Department is looking for young adults to join their team.

The department tells KXRO that they are looking for young adults, between the ages of 15 ½ to 20 years old to join the Police Explorer Post.

Explorers learn about law enforcement first hand through training and riding on patrol with officers.

They also serve the department and community in a variety of ways, while developing a greater understanding of the criminal justice system.

The Aberdeen Police Department says this is an exciting opportunity to develop skills that will help you whether or not you decide to pursue a law enforcement career.

To sign up for the September testing process, please send an email to aberdeenpoliceexplorers@gmail. com.

The email must include your full name, date of birth and phone number for contact.