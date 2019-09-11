Aberdeen Police issue statement after partial video surfaces on Facebook
Aberdeen, WA – The independent investigation that follows the death of a man shot by an Aberdeen Police Officer on Monday continues.
On Tuesday, footage was released onto Facebook that reportedly shows the final moments of the encounter between APD and Kristopher Fitzpatrick, the 41-year-old who died after being shot by the Aberdeen Officer.
APD reported that Fitzpatrick was armed when he encountered local officers who were attempting to arrest the man for outstanding felony warrants, refusing to drop a handgun and stating he’s “not going back to jail”.
Aberdeen Police tell KXRO that “Community concern about the details of the incident are expected and while there may be partial or unsourced video and/or comments made on social media, the authorities caution the public and media to avoid drawing conclusions until the investigation is completed.”
Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate spoke to KXRO and said “there is far more to this investigation.”, adding that the investigation takes some time and that’s where other agencies come into the mix so citizens have a clear understanding of what the officers were faced with.
The Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team (CIIT), comprised of detectives from Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, and Thurston County Sheriff’s Offices with assistance by the Washington State Patrol, is investigating the incident.
The independent investigation process is required by Washington State law whenever there is use of deadly force by police.
The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, as is protocol.
Aberdeen Police and the CIIT encourage anyone who claims to have first-hand knowledge of the incident to contact Detective Paul Logan at the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at 360-964-1729.