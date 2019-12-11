Aberdeen Police Explorers receive 7-Eleven grant
Photo from APD
The Aberdeen Police Department Explorer Post #13 program received a grant from 7-Eleven.
The Aberdeen Police Department announced in a post that $2,000 will come to the local post following a 7-Eleven corporate sales rally in Auburn.
They say that the Aberdeen Police Explorer Post was selected and awarded $2000 in a community grant named “Project A Game”. This grant is awarded to Law Enforcement Partners that contribute to youth programs such as the explorers.
APD says that this grant funding will be used to support the explorer post in training, equipment and community events.
The Aberdeen Police Department thanked the local Aberdeen 7-11 stores that contributed to this grant.
Accepting the grant from left to right, Deputy Chief Staten, Officer Tarrence, Officer Mitchell and Detective Weiss. The grant was presented by field consultant Paul Deane, 4th from left.