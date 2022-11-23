Aberdeen Police Department receives WASPC accreditation

Lt Steve Timmons, Chief Dale Green, Administrative Coordinator Becky Ellis, Deputy Chief Jay Staten, and Lt Andy Snodgrass received the award on behalf of the Aberdeen Police Department.

The Aberdeen Police Department has successfully completed an accreditation program administered by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

This WASPC accreditation certifies that the local department is operating under best practices and standards for law enforcement.

The program involves a labor intensive multi-phase process.

“The Aberdeen Police Department has worked hard to obtain this achievement,” said Steven Strachan, WASPC executive director. “The community should be proud of local law enforcement for taking direct and tangible steps to earn the public’s confidence in their operations.”

According to the department, the accreditation process was started under then Chief Steve Shumate in January of 2021, with Lieutenant C.J. Chastain serving as the initial accreditation manager and working on the project until his retirement in May of this year.

Administrative Coordinator Becky Ellis took over that role and brought the assignment to its conclusion in September of this year with the final on-site inspection.

“We are very proud of the work our people have accomplished and this is a well deserved thank you for all they do.”

The WASPC program is continually updated and looks to guide law enforcement with best practices, accountability measures and heightens organizational discipline.

The Aberdeen Police Department is one of 67 law enforcement organizations, which make up approximately 25% of all Washington law enforcement, that is currently WASPC accredited.

Lt Steve Timmons, Chief Dale Green, Administrative Coordinator Becky Ellis, Deputy Chief Jay Staten, and Lt Andy Snodgrass received the award on behalf of the Aberdeen Police Department.