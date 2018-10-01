Aberdeen Police Chief to host community meetings

Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate has organized three separate community meetings this month throughout the City of Aberdeen.

These meetings will provide an opportunity for the public to meet Chief Shumate and learn about how the Aberdeen Police Department is working to make the community a safer place.

Shumate says he is looking forward to hearing from citizens about their questions and concerns and sharing his vision for the department.

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson, Council President Tawni Andrews, and other members of the council will also be at the meetings.

They say the Chief, Mayor, and Council are looking forward to meeting with the citizens that we serve to work together to make our community a better place.

The meetings are scheduled for the following locations and dates: