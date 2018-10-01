Aberdeen Police Chief to host community meetings
By KXRO News
|
Oct 1, 2018 @ 8:09 AM

Aberdeen Police Chief Steve Shumate has organized three separate community meetings this month throughout the City of Aberdeen.

These meetings will provide an opportunity for the public to meet Chief Shumate and learn about how the Aberdeen Police Department is working to make the community a safer place.

Shumate says he is looking forward to hearing from citizens about their questions and concerns and sharing his vision for the department.  

 

Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson, Council President Tawni Andrews, and other members of the council will also be at the meetings.

They say the Chief, Mayor, and Council are looking forward to meeting with the citizens that we serve to work together to make our community a better place.

The meetings are scheduled for the following locations and dates:

Rotary Log Pavilion Shoppes at Riverside

Community Room

 Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner’s Room
1401 Sargent Blvd 1017 S Boone St 111 S Wooding St
October 11th October 18th October 25th
6:30pm-8:30pm 6:30pm-8:30pm 6:30pm-8:30pm

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Shoalwater Bay dune repair complete: ribbon-cutting Friday Burn ban lifted Toxin levels low as first razor clam opener approaches 666 to 667: Iconic sign no more “Floodwater retention structure” could be added to dam Chehalis River near Pe Ell Rider without license falls asleep riding motorcycle
Comments