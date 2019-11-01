Aberdeen Police asking for public’s help to find missing person
Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.
Aberdeen Police say that 46 year old Kevin Mcerlean is an Illinois native who has previously lived in Western Washington including Grays Harbor.
They say that he came to Grays Harbor in 2016 seeking employment and the last known contact with him was March 31st of 2016.
Police say he is a white man who is approximately 6’-00” tall and weighs about 230 pounds with a large scar around his right eye from being bitten by a dog when he was a child.
According to the release, Mcerlean works as a commercial painter and in the construction industry and he often speaks of Chicago and the time he spent in the labor unions.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kevin Mcerlean please contact Detective David Cox at 360-533-4100 ext. 4414.