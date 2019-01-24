Aberdeen Police add new K9

The Aberdeen Police Department has added a new K9 Officer.

In a release, the department announced that 20-month-old Ronin has been donated and will start working following training.

The German Shepherd reportedly came to Aberdeen from a Tacoma animal rescue organization and with him comes what Chief Steve Shumate calls “tremendous tracking characteristics”.

Ronin will be trained to be an apprehension K9 and will serve with Officer Chad Pearsall.

“Officer Pearsall has been instrumental in our efforts to acquire a K9 as well as helping to secure some funding to help offset the costs of the program to the city. We continue to seek grants and private donations to help sustain this program in the long term.”

According to Shumate, the hope of the department is to add a narcotics K9 to the department in the future as well.