Aberdeen passes ordinance prohibiting public access to River Street Property

Aberdeen, WA – The Aberdeen City Council passed the final reading of the ordinance that will remove campers from the River Street property at their meeting Wednesday.

Last night at the Aberdeen City Council meeting, was the third and final reading on the ordnance which passed unanimously by the council members who were present for the meeting, but there where four council members who were absent.

Council Member Pete Shave brought forth an amendment.

This Amendment was passed unanimously.

Mayor Erik Larson spoke at the previous council meeting and said that public access at the site is a safety issue.

The ordinance prohibits all public access to the River Street property.

