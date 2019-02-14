Aberdeen passes ordinance on River City regulations

The Aberdeen City Council passed the regulations for the River City homeless camp at their meeting last night.

The final reading was passed with an amendment that was made to the rules that people who live at the River City camp must comply with.

The amendment was proposed by Councilman Jeff Cook.

The amendment was passed unanimously and the final passage of the ordinance was passed unanimously as well.

Find the ordinance in the link below on pages 35-38.

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/wp-content/uploads/minutes-agendas-newsletters/Agenda_2019-02-13.pdf