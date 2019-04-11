Aberdeen passes first reading to close access to River Street Property

Aberdeen passed the first reading for an ordinance that would close public access to the River Street Property on May 1.

Last Night at the Aberdeen City Council meeting, the first reading was passed for the ordinance prohibiting public access to River Street property for life safety, public safety, and public welfare reasons.

The ordinance states that the River Street property in its current condition is unfit for human habitation or open public access and any licenses to remain on the property in place would expire on May 1 and will not be extended, prohibiting all public access at the signing of the ordinance.

Many of Aberdeen’s residents voiced opinions on both sides about the ordinance and multiple city council members voiced their concerns including Council member Kathy Prieto.

The next Aberdeen City Council meeting will be April 24th where the ordinance will have its second reading and there will be a public hearing.